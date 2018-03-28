Is Cardi B Breaking Up With Offset After ‘Betrayal’? — Read Her Mysterious Tweet

Is there trouble in rapper’s paradise? Cardi B just tweeted that some sort of ‘betrayal’ might be a blessing in disguise for her! Is she still engaged to Offset? Check out this message!

Cardi B, 25, and Offset, 26, continue to keep us guessing. Is she pregnant? When are they getting married? And, the most recent question fans are asking — Did she pull the plug on their engagement? The internet is buzzing that the rap couple may be over or on the rocks because of Cardi’s latest tweet, which reads, “Sometimes the betrayal is the blessing”. The mysterious tweet left fans wondering who actually betrayed Cardi. She didn’t divulge any more details, and Offset has also remained quiet.

While the split speculation has been at an all time high, Cardi seemed to simmer down some fans with a second tweet soon after. “That morning D was sooo good,” she wrote on Twitter just moments after her “betrayal” tweet. So, either someone else went behind her back, or she made up with her man real quick! Take a look at her cryptic tweets below.

Cardi’s been through a lot lately, between rumors swirling that she’s pregnant and reports claiming that Offset has cheated on her multiple times. She even took to Instagram live toward the end of March, where she went on a rant that she just doesn’t answer any questions about her life because there’s always a crazy rumor going around about her. So, let’s tackle some of them.

First up, her album. Many reports claimed Cardi’s album wasn’t ready, and that we wouldn’t see it for months. However, she set the record straight on social media, revealing that her first studio album will drop on April 6. Cardi took to Instagram to break the exciting news herself, and even revealed that the album will be titled, Invasion Of Privacy. How fitting, right? It will drop the same weekend she’s slated to host SNL for the very first time.

Rumor No. 2? — Her alleged pregnancy. This one, we’re not too sure about. As countless reports claim she’s about 5-6 months along with her first child — with Offset — the pair have yet to address or confirm the reports. Not to mention, we haven’t even seen the singer step out since the speculation started. However, she did hit the stage at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards, where she performed and accepted the award for Best New Artist. But, Cardi kept fans guessing with her oversized clothes.

And, lastly, the cheating scandal. Did Offset cheat? — After reports of multiple sex tapes and even and alleged love child, it turns out that Offset did actually cheat on Cardi. She opened up about it in an interview for her Cosmopolitan April 2018 cover story. “It’s not right, what he f**king did,” she admitted to the mag. However, they must’ve worked through it, because she even revealed that she may have done the same. “But people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she said, alluding to the fact that she too cheated on the Migos rapper. We guess they’re even now?

Cardi and Offset began dating around February 2017, when they were first spotted at Super Bowl LI together. Offset proposed later that year, surprising Cardi with a massive diamond ring during one of her concerts in October 2017.

