Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher: How He’s ‘Loving & Supporting Her’ As She Heals From Her Injury

Carrie Underwood is struggling to overcome insecurities as she recovers from her facial injury, but we hear that her husband, Mike Fisher, is there for her every step of the way.

Carrie Underwood, 34, fell and injured her face in November 2017, and it hasn’t been an easy road to recovery. Fortunately, she’s had her best friend and loving husband there during the tough moments! Here are the sweet ways in which Mike Fisher, 37, is helping the country superstar out, as a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively.

“Her husband Mike has been by her side every step of the away,” the insider reveals of the former Nashville Predators Captain. “He’s been loving and supporting her through the injury, and has even been making her laugh about it.” Carrie and Mike were plagued by divorce rumors in February, but it sounds like things couldn’t be better between them these days.

As we previously told you, the “Champion” singer has been battling “nerves and insecurities” about the way her face looks after her accident. She’s reportedly been seeing doctors and meeting with her “glam squad” to help her feel better, and insiders tell us that she looks “beautiful as ever”! (We don’t doubt it.)

Finally, you’ll remember that following the accident back in November, Carrie tweeted about her injury from the fall, telling fans that she’ll be alright — and gushing over Mike’s support. “Thanks so much for all the well wishes everybody…I’ll be alright…might just take some time…glad I’ve got the best hubby in the world to take care of me,” she wrote. There you have it!