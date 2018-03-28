Bethany Hamilton Gives Birth: Surfer Welcomes Baby #2 With Husband — An Adorable Boy

Bethany Hamilton has officially given birth to her 2nd son, and she & her hubby are ‘overjoyed!’ The surfer even shared a 1st pic of their newborn, and he is precious!

It’s a boy for pro surfer Bethany Hamilton, 28! The athlete announced the birth of her and her husband, Adam Dirks‘, second child on March 27, revealing the little guy’s name AND first photo. The couple are already the proud parents of 2-year-old Tobias Dirks, and Bethany made sure to share during her pregnancy how excited her son was for the new baby’s arrival. What an exciting time! Click here to see adorable pics of some of the cutest kids in Hollywood.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our son Wesley Phillip Dirks into the world!” Bethany wrote on Instagram, introducing her newborn son to her 1.7 million followers. “It’s been a beautiful time getting life started with the four of us! We are thankful to God for our two lil guys!!!” The new mom’s sweet words accompanied an even sweeter photo featuring her newly expanded fam. In the pic, baby Wesley can be seen in his mother’s arms, eyes wide open and looking completely adorable. Meanwhile, Tobias is looking directly at the camera, wearing the same shade of blue as his brother.

Bethany first announced she and Adam were expecting again back in October. And being the badass that she is, just one month later, she was spotted hitting the waves in Hawaii. Bethany has also documented her pregnancy on social media for her fans. “I’m so in love with this lil one inside me already!” the surfer posted on March 1 along with a photo of herself showing off her bare belly. “I can’t wait to get to know you and your personality, to see what you look like, nourish you and your sweet young soul!”

Congrats again to the happy couple!