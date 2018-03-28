Oh la la! Ariel Winter is showing off her incredible derriere in her upcoming role in ‘The Last Movie Star’! Take a peek!

Wow! Ariel Winter, 20, is definitely bidding farewell to her child-star status with her steamy acting gig in the upcoming drama The Last Movie Star! A scene from the film have surfaced showing the stunner rocking fiery red locks and tattoos as she climbs out of bed in a lacy thong — naturally showing off her jaw-dropping booty! In another scene, she apparently takes it all off for a candle-lit bubble bath! So hot!

But the fun doesn’t end there! Before getting out of bed, she has a sexy moment with her hunky tatted-up co-star! She plays Lili McFougal in the project, a wild Nashville local charged with driving an aging film star around (played by none other than Burt Reynolds) as he’s honored at a small film festival. Ariel’s wild look definitely proves she’s ready to take on meatier adult roles! See more red-hot photos of Ariel right here!

This new clip arrives just days after Ariel announced to fans that she is going to take a break from college in order to continue working as an actress. “I do love UCLA, but at the moment I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” she told Entertainment Tonight recently. “That’s really it at the moment. But I think education’s really important. I love being there. I love learning. I will continue to keep learning.” She’s been attending school for just under a year. However, we certainly don’t blame her! When you look this good, you shouldn’t keep it to yourself!