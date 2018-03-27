Sanaa Lathan: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Who People Think Bit Beyonce

Even though Sanaa Lathan has since denied doing so, fans are still convinced she’s the actress who allegedly bit Beyonce at an event last year. Want to know who she is? Here are 5 fun facts!

Actress Sanaa Lathan, 46, wants the world to know that “under no circumstances” would she ever bite Beyonce, 36. So fans should stop littering her Instagram account with bee emojis. In case you’re unaware, Tiffany Haddish, 38, recently revealed in her March 26 GQ interview that a celebrity BIT Beyonce at an event they attended together in Dec. 2017. Since then, fans have been trying to figure out who the mystery actress is and because Sanaa was at the event, she was singled out. She obviously denied the accusation in a tweet on March 26, but because she’s a hot topic of conversation right now, and you may not be aware of who she is, we put together a list of fun facts about her to help you out!

1. Sanaa Lathan is best known for her roles in AVP: Alien Vs. Predator (2004), Love & Basketball (2000), Something New (2006), and Out of Time (2003).

2. In March 2017, while on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Sanaa Lathan said she dated French Montana for “a hot minute”. Watch the video below!

3. Sanaa Lathan also appeared in a 1997 episode of Family Matters, during which her character shared a hot kiss with Steve Urkel (Jaleel White).

4. Sanaa Lathan was allegedly raised part of the time in Beverly Hills with her father, director Stan Lathan, and part of the time in New York with her mother, Eleanor McCoy, a Broadway stage actress. She was also a Yale School of Drama graduate, according to her IMDb page.

5. Sanaa Lathan’s best friend is actress Regina Hall (Scary Movie).