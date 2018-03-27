Brittany Zamora: 5 Things To Know About AZ Teacher, 27, Accused Of Having Sex With Her Student, 13

A 27-year-old Arizona elementary school teacher has been accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student. We’ve got five things to know about Brittany Zamora.

Yet another adult educator has allegedly crossed the line sexually with a minor student, and this time the alleged victim is just barely a teen. Brittany Zamora is accused of having oral and physical sexual relations with a 13-year-old boy after his parents allegedly found racy sexts between the two about their X-rated activities and called authorities. She’s been accused of having sex with her student in her classroom and her car, as well as performing oral sex acts between Feb. 1. and March 1, according to azcentral.com. We’ve got five things to know about Brittany Zamora:

1. Brittany was a well-liked sixth grade instructor.

She worked as an elementary school teacher as Las Brisas Academy in Goodyear, AZ and was one of the most sought out teachers by parents according to local news accounts after her shocking arrest. She claims to have even been named Teacher of the Year in her Instagram profile. According to the AZ Dept. of Education’s website, in 2016 she became certified to teach elementary education K-8 in Arizona.

2. Brittany is married to her high school sweetheart and he allegedly begged the boy’s parents not to turn his wife in.

’The blonde married Daniel Zamora in 2015, and the two had been dating since she was just 16-years-old. Daniel allegedly called the victim’s father to beg him not to go to the police about his wife. He allegedly said that his wife had “made a big mistake.” Court papers also added that he asked the victim’s father to “‘meet up” and “settle this,” but was turned down.

3. Brittany asked the judge to go easy on her bail so she could be reunited with her husband.

She told the judge in her initial court appearance on March 23 that she “would love to go home to my husband.” Instead the judge set her bond at $250,000 and Brittany was booked into the Maricopa County Sheriff’s department’s Phoenix jail.

4. The 13-year-old student claims that Brittany allegedly came on to him by flirting with him.

The student told police that Brittany first hit him up in a classroom chat group. She allegedly later sent him photos of herself wearing lingerie and another photo completely naked. The student says he responded by sending her a nude photo of himself. That later led to the alleged sexual encounters, including one where she allegedly responded to a text about a tryst saying “If I could quit my job and (have sex with) you all day long, I would,” according to court records.

5. Brittany doesn’t have kids of her own yet but is mom to two pooches.

Her Instagram profile is set to private, but the profile shows a wedding pic of Brittany and Daniel along with her profile describing herself as a “Proud Wifey 💏 Dog momma x2.”

Daniel and Brittany even got engaged while skydiving together and there’s video of it!

He took her out for their first dive on her Jan. 5, 2015 birthday. He jumped first and set up a landing zone with a “Will You Marry Me” banner and Jason Derulo‘s “Marry Me” playing on a loudspeaker. She said yes and he placed a huge diamond ring on her finger. Zamora’s next court appearance is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. March 29. Zamora faces two counts of molestation of a child, one count of furnishing harmful material and nine counts of sexual conduct with a minor.