Wendy Williams Slams Katy Perry: She Should Change Up Her Hair For $25 Million On ‘American Idol’

Wendy Williams slams Katy Perry saying her $25 million paycheck on ‘American Idol’ is way too much for her to be rocking the same hair each week. Williams also ripped on the singer for not being a good judge!

Wendy Williams, 53, isn’t a fan of Katy Perry, 33… on American Idol that is. The talk show host slammed Perry’s judging skills, as well as her appearance on the singing competition show. Williams expressed her boredom with Perry’s underwhelming fashion and hairstyles on America Idol, later comparing her to Jennifer Lopez, 48, who Perry replaced this season. “They don’t tune in to see what she’s [Katy’s] wearing. I’m tired of tuning in to see the same hair,” Wendy said. Although she admitted that Katy is a “beautiful” person, Wendy argued that “this is not her thing to be judging on ‘American Idol’ for $25 million.” Yes, Katy’s paycheck has six zeros.

And, while Wendy believes Perry doesn’t have the look, she also feels as though Perry’s judging skills are lacking. “She is not delivering $25 million worth of delivery. She’s wearing the same hair; Switch it up a little bit. Remember how we used to watch ‘American Idol’ to see what Jennifer Lopez was wearing? — Wear some cool clothes, stop with the dumb jokes, nobody cares.” Wendy praised the other judges, Lionel Richie, 68, and Luke Bryan, 41, adding that Bryan is “doing the best he can to make up for Katy Perry making $25 million and not doing much.”

The talk show host also went on to slam Perry for a controversial “joke” that she played on a girl group, saying, “It was not a $25 million joke honey.” If you didn’t catch last night’s episode [March 26], a 4-member girl group hit the stage. After their performance — where one member, Crystal Alicea, struggled to keep up with the rest of the group — Katy joked that there were only three spots to move forward, asking if someone could volunteer to go home. Alicea volunteered as tribute before she broke down in tears. Perry waited a gut-wrenching few seconds before she told the girls they were all moving on. Despite Perry’s “cruel joke,” as some called it, she complimented Alicea’s bravery to step up. However, it only rubbed Wendy the wrong way.

Wendy also slammed the show for lagging ratings in comparison to its rival show, The Voice, which airs on the same night. “It’s not about the contestants, it’s about the judges… Now people just want to see a bunch of feistiness,” the host said.

Perry made headlines back in March 2018 for her presumed “flirty” nature toward a contestant on the show’s premiere. Perry greeted 19-year-old Benjamin Glaze — who had never been kissed — with a playful peck on the lips. Glaze later admitted that Perry’s kiss wasn’t exactly something he had welcomed. “I was a tad bit uncomfortable,” Glaze told The New York Times. “I wanted to save it for my first relationship. I wanted it to be special.”