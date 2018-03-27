Tiffany Haddish Fires Back At Beyhive Haters After Beyonce Bite Drama: ‘I Will Always Speak My Truth’

Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram on Mar. 27 to defend herself from Beyonce fans who slammed the comedian for claiming an unidentified actress bit Beyonce at a party. Get the details here.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, took to Instagram on Mar. 27 to speak out after the Beyhive aka Beyonce‘s fans criticized her for revealing the shocking news that an unidentified actress bit Beyonce at a party they both attended in a tell-all GQ Magazine interview. Along with the funny GQ cover photo of herself, the comedian wrote a caption about the backlash and it was accompanied with a ton of bee emojis to represent Queen Bey of course. “y’all forgot I am in the hive too and just know this I will always speak my truth,” Tiffany said in the caption. “That’s not going to stop. The Queen 🐝 kept me from doing something half of you Bees would have done no matter what. To me she is a Shero and a Great person I have learned so much from her in just a short amount of time. So no matter what she has a Unicorn🦄 that has her back.”

It’s great to know Tiffany’s got Beyonce’s back but her interview caused a huge amount of interest on who the biting culprit could have been. Fans took to social media to talk about their theories and some even named certain actresses like Jennifer Lawrence and Gwyneth Paltrow. Chrissy Teigen also took to her Twitter to let everyone know that she has an idea of who it might be but she’s not telling, leading to even more intense curiosity.

We’re not sure if we’ll ever figure out who bit Beyonce or if Bey or Tiff will ever make it easier and just spill the beans in the future, but the wild story has definitely made an impression on the crazy antics that can go on at celeb parties!

Tiffany’s known for her outspoken humor so we’re not surprised she brought up the biting incident in the interview. Although it was met with mixed reactions, we’re glad she’s defending her words!