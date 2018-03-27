‘The Voice’ Recap: The Final Round Of Battles Ends With A Bombshell Steal

The final round of Battles on ‘The Voice’ had the most emotional performances of the season! Check out who advanced onto The Knockouts!

The final round of Battles on The Voice is here and the judges — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — are finding it harder and harder to narrow down the extremely talented contestants. However, it has to be done and part of the Battles will determine who makes it on to The Knockouts! As you know, the judges’ mentors are still by their side to help coach their teams — Adam with Julia Michaels; Alicia with Shawn Mendes; Kelly with Shawn Mendes; and Blake with Trace Adkins. Let’s get right into part 4, the final round of Battles!

Team Adam: Jackie Foster Vs. Stephanie Skipper — The two female powerhouses performed “These Dreams” by Heart, which Blake said was the closest battle he’s seen with two talents performing a song outside their wheelhouse. Jackie has a country feel with less knowledge of harmonizing, while Stephanie has more of a pop vibe with a lot of range. Adam decided to go with his gut and the singer who improved the most. — WINNER: Jackie Foster

Team Alicia: Livia Faith Vs. Terrence Cunningham — The 17-year-old female singer and the talented musician performed “Stars” by Grace Potter and the Nocturnals. Both Livia and Terrence gave emotional performances, with neither of them out singing one another as Adam said. So, the decision was a tough one for Alicia. — WINNER: Terrence Cunningham

Team Blake: Dallas Caroline Vs. Spensha Baker — The final performers of the last round of Battle performed “I Could Use A Love Song” by Maren Morris. Ahead of their battle, Trace Adkins said that out of everyone he’s seen on Blake’s team, Spensha was his favorite. However, Blake has perviously said that Dallas was country music’s next big thing. Both Dallas and Spensha are country artists, however, Spensha has a multifaceted voice. The judges were all conflicted with their decisions, so much that Adam said Blake was “screwed.” — WINNER: Spensha Baker — STEAL: Alicia/Dallas Caroline

Team Adam: Angel Bonilla Vs. Gary Edwards — WINNER: Gary Edwards

Team Blake: Austin Giorgio Vs. Brett Hunter — WINNER: Austin Giorgio

Team Kelly: Alexa Cappelli Vs. Hannah Goebel, who sadly had to leave for personal reasons. WINNER: Alexa Cappelli

Check out the standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jackie Foster, Jordyn Simone

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharon Caliste, Miya Base, Dallas Caroline