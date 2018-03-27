Stormy Daniels Laughing Off Slut-Shaming By Wendy Williams: She’s ‘A Bitter Troll’ Who Attacks Women

Stormy Daniels is not taking Wendy Williams’ recent comments about her face get under her skin and feels she has more important things to worry about.

Stormy Daniels, 39, has been heavily in the spotlight since her 60 Minutes interview aired on Mar. 25 and it seems like everyone has their opinions about her, including Wendy Williams, 53, who totally dissed Stormy’s appearance on a recent episode of her talk show. Although it was harsh, it turns out Stormy’s not letting the negative comments get to her and feels she needs to focus on other things. “Stormy has much bigger fish to fry right now than Wendy Williams—she’s just a bitter troll who makes a living out of attacking women,” a source close to Stormy EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Look, Stormy knew that by going public with her story that she was going to be under a lot of fire, and she’s been trolled and slut shamed by a lot worse than Wendy Williams.”

It’s true that Stormy’s background as a stripper tends to cause people to stereotype her but she’s had to deal with it for so long that she’s not easily fazed. “You can’t work in the adult industry and not have a tough skin, Stormy is used to being criticized and spoken down to by people who believe she’s a lesser person somehow, simply because of how she makes a living—she knows who she is though, she knows she’s actually a good person and a great mom, and she just tries her best to block out all the negativity as much as is humanly possible,” the source continued.

Stormy’s comments about her alleged affair with Donald Trump has caused a lot of controversy on the internet and beyond. Despite the heavy coverage, Donald has yet to publicly comment on the interview and many are wondering if and when he will. Only time will tell but Stormy definitely seems to be determined to continue sharing her voice, which has already made quite a difference!