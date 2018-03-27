Stormy Daniels Claims She Still Has Gold Dress She Wore On Night She Allegedly Had Sex With Trump

Is the proof of Stormy Daniels’ alleged affair with Donald Trump hanging in her closet? She supposedly still has the tight, clingy dress she wore when she supposedly had sex with the president!

Stormy Daniels, 39, may have the fabric that proves she didn’t fabricate her alleged affair with President Donald Trump, 71. Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford) reportedly held onto the gold mini dress she wore the night of the alleged hotel rendezvous with the president. Well, her friend, Alana Evans, 41, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on March 27 that the dress is real and still in Stormy’s possession! “I am unaware about text messages or pictures or any type of evidence she might have that would fit on a disc,” Alana said, referencing the picture Stormy’s lawyer tweeted out ahead of her 60 Minutes interview. “All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night.”

When asked as to why Stormy would choose to keep the dress, Alana offered a few suggestions. “Maybe a keepsake? Maybe it’s because it’s actual proof? I can only speculate the things that may be on that dress, especially if it’s never been washed.” First off, if Stormy hasn’t washed that dress since 2006 – the date of the alleged sexual romp with Trump – then that’s gross. Second, what is it with Presidents and dresses? This whole thing seems like a bad throwback to the Bill Clinton–Monica Lewinsky scandal. Stormy’s dress was reportedly kept in pristine condition, sources told The Blast, and supposedly, she’s planning on having the dress “forensically tested” to prove that she isn’t lying.

If there’s someone who’s eager to have Stormy vindicated, it’s Alana. When asked how she felt when the White House dismissed Stormy’s accusations, Alana said she was filled “instantly” with anger. “By dismissing Stormy’s claims, you’re yet again dismissing the words that I’ve shared about being there in Tahoe, and the things that I know happened, especially with Donald Trump calling me – with Stormy – from that hotel room that night,” Alana said. “I’m tired of watching us be called liars, again and again, to protect a person who is lying — even if he is the President of the United States.”

On @CNNnewsroom today, #StormyDaniels friend Alana Evans told me: "All I know is that Stormy still has the dress that she wore from that night," adding she may have kept the dress as "actual proof" https://t.co/lCL0iK9k3o — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) March 26, 2018

"I don't think you'll ever see Donald Trump speaking about his affair…with Stormy, because he's not going to be able to lie when people are actually watching him." – Alana Evans reacts to the President's silence regarding a relationship w Stormy Daniels https://t.co/MI7ng0cEjR pic.twitter.com/JLyUykUa9E — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) March 26, 2018

Speaking of that phone call, as the world was learning the name “Stormy Daniels,” Alana claimed she tried to get her to have a threesome with the Celebrity Apprentice star. “It was the second day of our trip [to the 2006 American Century Celebrity Golf Championship],” she said in January 2018. “Stormy said she met Donald Trump and then tells me about the golf tournament and how she’s supposed to hang out with him later that night, and she invited me. … Stormy calls me four or five times, by the last two phone calls she’s with Donald and I can hear him.

“He’s talking through the phone to me saying, ‘Oh come on Alana, let’s have some fun! Let’s have some fun! Come to the party, we’re waiting for you.’ And I was like, ‘OMG it’s Donald Trump!’ “