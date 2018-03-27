Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Get Trolled By Haters After She Calls Him ‘My Love’ — He Could Be Your Dad!

Sofia Richie shared a sweet Instagram pic declaring BF Scott Disick ‘My love.’ Instead of cheering on the relationship, fans dragged the couple for looking like father and daughter.

On the upside, all is apparently well in Sofia Richie‘s relationship with Scott Disick. On the downside, fans are still not on board with the 19-year-old heiress seriously dating the 34-year-old father of Kourtney Kardashian‘s three kids. The reality star hadn’t made an appearance on Sofia’s Instagram page since Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14. Since then there have been breakup reports, Scott unfollowed Sofia’s IG account for a time and he was taking guys’ trips to Vegas. Sofia assured fans that she’s still head over heels for her much older boyfriend, posting an IG photo of the couple boarding a private plane on Mar. 26 with the caption “My love.” Fans were NOT there for it.

Sofia looked blissfully happy with her arms around Scott’s neck as they posed on the steps of a jet. Instead of followers rejoicing that the couple is in a good place, she got trolling backlash instead! Numerous fans in the comments claimed that they looked like father and daughter with their 15 year age difference. Some even scolded Sofia that she’s going to look back on this relationship in a few years with a ton of regrets. Here’s a sample of what she got hit with:

ninaanasrr Are you guys going somewhere where she’s legally allowed to drink? Lmk

elsa_sueb Father and daughter

smokescreenbaby You mean your daddy

aaah__7 She should be your daughter 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

kpankevich Ur gonna hate urself when u get older. He’s just using u and taking advantage of you. U don’t see it now and hate hearing this I bet. But when ur about 24 ur really gonna hate urself

rainwind22 Ur a baby. bro Scott done got 3 kids

Sofia couldn’t catch a break in the cute couples department, as other fans were saying that she looks way too much like Scott’s ex and baby mama Kourtney, 38, these days.

yaridoll Anyone else think she’s looking like Kourtney 👀

brooke_godorov why does she look like she transforming into a Kourtney look alike

lexylopezjlt I wonder if he told her to dye her hair 🤦🏼‍♀️ she reminds me of Kourtney

Fortunately there are a few fans who are shipping for Scott and Sofia and think they’re good together.

andrealarker I’m so happy for you Scott! You deserve all the happiness in the world!

joann_and_@sofiarichie I’m glad he finally found someone that loves him and not just puts him down all the time or just wants to have kids with he seems so much better with you true love ❤️ Finally @letthelordbewithyou

cynthiadodderer So good to see him happy and with someone who appreciates him he is relaxed

So there ya have it. Sofia and Scott are all good. She’s in love. And fans still aren’t totally onboard with their romance. Womp womp.