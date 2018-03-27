‘Roseanne’ Revival Premiere: Darlene Moves Home & Aunt Jackie’s Got Beef

In what might be the most authentic revival to hit TV, ‘Roseanne’ returns with the same laughs, tears and relatable family drama we’ve been missing since it ended in 1997.



Roseanne premiered on Tuesday, March 27 with two back-to-back episodes at 8pm ET on ABC and we could not be happier about it! We quickly see that Dan Conner (John Goodman) is alive and well, unlike what we were told in the show’s 1997 series finale. Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) is still just as loud and snarky as ever. Okay, so they might be older, but in the first few moments you feel as if no time has passed at all. It’s the same Conner family, in the same Conner house, with the same Conner attitude. It’s amazing to witness.

So, here’s where we’re at in 2018: Roseanne is an Uber driver who is beefing with her sister, Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) because of political differences. Darlene (Sara Gilbert) has moved back home along with her two children, Mark (Ames McNamara) and Harris (Emma Kenney). Darlene claims she quit her job to move in and take care of Roseanne and Dan, but we later find out she was fired and had no choice. Darlene is also desperate to get Roseanne and Jackie speaking again, but it’s a bigger battle than she imagined. Roseanne is so upset with Jackie that she put up a shrine in the kitchen as if she were dead! DJ (Michael Fishman) is back from serving in the army and is now a father to his daughter, Mary (Jayden Rey). Oh, and did we mention that Jackie is now a life coach? Whatever that means. Last but not least, Roseanne and Dan’s fourth child, Jerry, is mentioned when they say grace at dinner. According to Roseanne, he’s on a fishing boat somewhere without cell service.

Though you think Dan’s “death” is addressed in the opening scene, it’s not. The truth is it’s addressed when Roseanne and Dan are looking for their gun in the garage. During their search, Dan finds the manuscript of the book that Roseanne wrote. “This would have sold like hot cakes if only you hadn’t killed off the most interesting character,” Dan tells Roseanne as she wraps her arms around his waist for a hug. If you’re not sure how that explains it, click here for the FULL explanation!

As for Becky (Lecy Goranson), she is now a widow (RIP Mark and the actor who played him, Glenn Quinn) who stops by during dinner to reveal she’s going to be a surrogate. The catch? She’s going to be using her own eggs, which upsets almost everyone except for Aunt Jackie who immediately defends Becky’s decision. When Roseanne confronts Jackie about this later on, the two get into a fight and it’s revealed that Jackie’s upset with her sister because she made her question her voting decision. While Jackie was a diehard Hillary Clinton supporter, all of Roseanne’s down talk got into Jackie’s head and in a last minute change of heart she ended up voting for Jill Stein. Yikes. In the end the two eventually say their apologies and hug it out.

Before the episode ends we meet Andrea the woman Becky is going to surrogate for. She’s played by Sarah Chalke, the actress who took over the role of Becky when Lecy temporarily left the series mid-way. It’s Andrea who delivers one of the best lines in the episode when Becky mentions how much they look alike and she responds with: “It’s like looking in the mirror before I put my makeup on!” Too funny! This leads us into the second premiere episode.

‘Roseanne’s Second Premiere Episode: Dress To Impress

In this episode we focus more on Darlene’s son, Mark, who likes to wear girls clothes. Everyone is worried that Mark is going to get beat up at school, especially Darlene’s dad, Dan. Darlene refuses to force her son to dress a certain way and instead wants him to be his self. It’s a pretty interesting topic of conversation and also shows the generation gap between Roseanne, Dan and their children. Though Roseanne and Dan are a little throw off by Mark’s fashion choices, they are much more concerned about his safety. When Darlene can’t take Mark to school it’s Roseanne who steps in, and she decides to have a heart-to-heart with her grandson before bringing him in. She flat-out asks Mark if he feels like a boy or a girl, quick to address whether or not he’s transgender. Mark says no, he feels like a boy, and that he just enjoys wearing colors that pop. Roseanne — or Granny Rose as she’s known to her grandkids — tells Mark that they will always have his back no matter what.

Next up Andrea pays a visit to the Conner family home to meet Becky’s parents. Becky is on edge the whole time because she’s clearly trying to be someone she’s not while her mom and Aunt Jackie prefer to be themselves. Andrea is much more “uppity” for lack of a better word, and she makes a lot of unintentionally hurtful comments about things like bottled water, flying international, etc.

While this is happening, Darlene comes home early with Mark because he had a pocket knife on him at school. It turns out that Dan gave Mark the knife which infuriates Darlene, mostly because she’s upset that he wants Mark to be more masculine. When Darlene talks to Mark about it one-on-one, he reveals the kid he showed it to was going to hurt him so he offered him the knife in hopes it would save him a beating. This breaks Darlene’s heart, so she takes a moment to remind Mark that it’s okay if he’s different. That their whole family is weird and one day all of the kids at school will realize they’re weird, too. The next day Mark decides to wear a plaid skirt to school, so Darlene packs a change of clothes in his backpack just in case. Mark takes the clothes out before leaving and makes sure to tell Darlene that he’s not going to change for anyone. This moment is incredibly impactful because it not only shows Mark’s strength, it softens Dan who is watching nearby.

Make sure to tune in on Tuesday, April 2 for the third episode in the Roseanne revival when it airs at 8pm ET on ABC!