A topless RiRi showing off the newest from Fenty Beauty? We’re here for it! See Rihanna’s super sexy beauty launch on Instagram stories right here!

We love how involved Rihanna is with her Fenty Beauty line, and now the face of the brand is literally taking matters into her own hands. She debuted a bunch of new products on her Instagram stories, some while topless, on March 26. She debuted the new Body Lava Body Luminizer in two shades, Brown Sugar and Who Needs Clothes. Riri showed off the liquid formula in a set of pics, videos and boomerangs, and also debuted “The best Kabuki brush ever” to blend in the liquid formula. She starred seductively at the camera as she rubbed the body luminizer on her collarbone and shoulders. OMG! She must LOVE these formulas because she said her bottles are almost gone!

In some videos, Rihanna was rocking a light brown lace bra, and in others, she left little to the imagination, appearing topless! Along with the body highlighters, she debuted a Fairy Bomb powder puff that is “packed with shimmer inside” that you “puff puff” on your chest for a “dusted” glitter look. All of these new items are available on April 6! I’ve been a fan of glitter since I was like 4, so I’m thrilled that RiRi is making body glitter cool again! Now you can shine bright like a diamond, just like Rihanna, with these new luminizers!

We love everything Fenty Beauty!