Paris Hilton Reveals How She Found $2 Million Engagement Ring After Losing It At The Club

Talk about lucky! After losing her expensive engagement ring during a wild night out in Miami, Paris Hilton recovered the bling — and it’s all thanks to her fiancee!

Paris Hilton has confirmed that those CRAZY reports of her losing her engagement ring in Miami are 100% TRUE, and she gave a firsthand account of exactly what happened. “I have amazing karma!” she tweeted. “The ring was just so heavy and big that while I was dancing it literally flew off my finger into an ice bucket a couple of tables over. Thank God by some miracle my fiance found it before someone else did and most likely would not have returned it. I am so lucky!” This matches up with the Page Six report from March 23, which also revealed that Paris’ fiance, Chris Zylka, stayed “astonishingly calm” as he and security searched for the jewelry.

Of course, when Paris first realized she lost the ring, she was completely “panicked,” and, understandably, “cried with relief” when the ring was recovered. Considering the 20-carat ring is worth $2 million, we definitely don’t blame her for freaking out over the whole situation! Well, Paris, you’ll (hopefully) be wearing that ring for the rest of your life…so you better get used to the weight on your finger! At this point, it’s only been about three months since Chris popped the question, so we’ll give her a pass for now.

Chris proposed to Paris over a New Year’s vacation, and they revealed the exciting news on Instagram Jan. 2. Now, of course, comes the all-important wedding planning, and fans are dying to see which celeb guests show up.

After the proposal, Paris revealed that she will “of course” be inviting Kim Kardashian to the nuptials, although the ladies’ relationship has been a bit up and down through the years. The same goes for Nicole Richie and Britney Spears! Before finalizing the guest list, though, Paris admitted she’s still working on figuring out the dress and location situation. It’s a lot of work!