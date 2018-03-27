Pamela Anderson Puts Legs On Display For Dinner Date With Son Brandon Amidst Tommy Lee Drama

She’s got legs for days! While dealing with the drama over Tommy Lee, Pamela Anderson flaunted her amazing figure by taking her son, Brandon Lee, out for a bite to eat.

Pamela Anderson, 50, is what you’d call legendary – as in, “all legs and no dairy.” While the Baywatch icon went out to dinner with her son, Brandon Thomas Lee, 21, on March 26, she wore a skin-tight black dress that put her curves on display. Her legs were also in full view, as Pamela oozed “old Hollywood glamour” while heading to Craig’s in Los Angeles, according to Daily Mail. Here’s hoping that the dinner helped Brandon and Pamela forget about their lingering drama with Brandon’s father, Tommy Lee, 55.

Things have quieted down since the Tommy and Brandon had their massive falling out (and that’s putting it mildly.) The Mötley Crüe drummer accused his son of punching him in the face on March 6, posting a picture of his bloodied mouth. Tommy Lee said his “heart [was] broken” and his lip was busted. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son.”

From there, the two engaged in a battle of “he said / he said.” Tommy claimed that he and his fiancé, Brittany Furlan, 31, were “in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to leave the house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police.” Brandon Thomas said that the fight was “a result of my father’s alcoholism,” and that he was staying with his father as a way to help him get sober. Tommy quickly clapped back at the accusations that he’s an alcoholic, and from there, it just got messier and messier.

Dylan Jagger Lee, 20, Brandon’s younger brother and Tommy’s other son with Pamela, shared his feelings on the whole mess. He posted a shot to his Instagram Story that showed he was listening to “Walk Away” by LANY. He even included a broken heart emoji to drive the point home. Since that initial fracas, the two sides have been silent. Tommy has stopped tweeting about having a “spoiled brat” for a son. Instead, he tweeted on March 10 that “And in case you didn’t know there’s a new sheriff in town and her name is soon to be Brittany Lee.” Here’s hoping Tommy and Brandon can squash their beef in time for the wedding.