Kylie Jenner Anxious For Stormy Daniels To Be Out Of The News: Upset By Name Comparison To Her Baby

Kylie Jenner can’t wait for Stormy Daniels to go away. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s sick of people comparing her baby Stormi’s name to the porn star.

Kylie Jenner‘s baby daughter’s name has been in international headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. While her seven-week-old baby is named Stormi Webster, it’s just one letter away from porn star Stormy Daniels, 38, who is battling Donald Trump over an alleged 2006 affair. That has Kylie super annoyed and hoping that Daniels will fade away so her daughter’s name won’t be associated with the adult actress. “Though the spelling is different and in no way was her daughter named after Stormy Daniels, Kylie is hoping that Stormy will be out of the news soon because she hates people tweeting and talking about her daughter having a porn star name. Its bothering Kylie that people would even dare connect the two,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“It’s really putting Kylie in a place of worry and she doesn’t want to be bothered by it anymore. She doesn’t want her daughter connected to any type of controversy at all, so the quicker Stormy Daniels is out of people’s minds the better,” our insider adds. When Kylie revealed Stormi’s name a week after her Feb. 1 birth, some people were quick to joke that she named her after the porn star who was allegedly paid $130K in hush money to cover up an alleged affair with Trump.

Since then, the Stormy’s story has blown up on a massive scale, resulting in a bombshell 60 Minutes interview on March 25 where she detailed her alleged affair with Trump and made other shocking claims about the bedroom habits of our Commander-in Chief. She’s been sued by Trump’s personal attorney for $20 million for violating a non-disclosure agreement and Stormy is now suing Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen for defamation of character. This story doesn’t look like its going to go away anytime soon. Kylie is just going to have to cope with the fact that she gave her daughter the same name as a porn star who was already in the news for scandalous reasons.

While Ky’s baby’s name ends in an “i” instead of a “y,” when people hear the name Stormy these days they go to Trump’s alleged mistress and not the unique name of Kylie’s infant daughter. Stormy even joked that when Kylie gave her daughter the same moniker, she needed to brace for future “trouble.” I will say congratulations (to Kylie), and I wish her all the best,” she told TMZ on Feb. 8. “And hang on to your heart, because little girls named Stormi are known to cause trouble.”