Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on Mar. 27 to show off her famous behind while applying lipstick from her KKW cosmetics line in a sexy mirror photo. See it here!

Ooh la la! Kim Kardashian, 37, looked hotter than ever in a new promo photo for her upcoming KKW X Mario Beauty collaboration and we are loving it! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted the photo to her Instagram on Mar. 27 and it shows her standing in a mirror while applying lipstick with her famous toned booty on full display in a black thong. She tops the sexy look off with a matching black bra and a white towel wrapped around her head. “Getting ready this morning with my new lips from the KKW X MARIO,” the brunette beauty captioned the photo. SEE THE PIC BELOW!

Kim’s been sharing photos that represent her highly anticipated makeup collaboration with renowned makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic and she’s looked absolutely stunning in them. The highly anticipated makeup line is set to include eyeshadows and lip products that are sure to sell out sooner rather than later. Kim’s beauty line has been quite successful so it’s no surprise that she continues to come up with new ways to share it.

Kim recently made headlines after she spoke out after being accused of photoshopping a photo she posted while on her way to march in the March For Our Lives protest. The pic showed a car in the background that was obviously squished because it was altered in some way. She set the record straight on her website by saying she took the photo from a fan who mirrored the image, which is why the car looked that way and she also expressed that she thought the accusations were ridiculous and funny. Kim’s often been the subject of scrutiny from being in the public eye for years but we’re glad she was able to still stand up for herself as soon as she could!

We love seeing Kim’s confidence in every photo!