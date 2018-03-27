Kendra Wilkinson Reportedly Ready To Divorce Hank Baskett After 9 Years Of Marriage

Barely a month after Kendra admitted she and Hank are having ‘marital problems’ — and both of them have taken off their wedding rings — a new report claims that she’s gearing up to file for divorce!

Kendra Wilkinson, 32, is “planning to file for divorce” from Hank Baskett, 35, as an insider claims to Us Weekly in a bombshell March 27 report. “She’s been really unhappy and felt uncomfortable in the marriage and they have been fighting a lot,” the source tells the site.

Meanwhile, both Kendra and Hank have decided to forgo their wedding rings, as PEOPLE reports. They’ve gone without them “for a while now,” according to the site’s source. As for whether that insider thinks a divorce is in their future? “I would think so. I wouldn’t say it’s happening yet, but it’s not good,” the insider says.

You’ll remember that just one month ago, the Kendra on Top star confessed that she and Hank are “having issues.” “1. how do u fake marital problems? makes absolutely no sense,” Kendra wrote in a since-deleted post from Feb. 21 in response to a report that she’s “faking” her marital problems for TV. “2. Yes we are having issues 3. My job has been reality tv for 13 years 4. My show was a comedy and light hearted til sad times happened then we had to change my show from comedy to drama. Not what i wanted but was a part of my journey and story.”

Kendra and Hank were then spotted having a fun day out with their kids at Monster Jam at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, CA on Feb. 24, but it looks like things continue to be strained between the couple. See a pic of ringless Kendra below:

HollywoodLife.com has reached out for comment.