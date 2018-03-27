Kelly Clarkson ‘Would Love’ To Sing At Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s Wedding When They Get Married

Kelly Clarkson wants to be one of the singers at her friend Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s wedding if they ever decide to get married in the future. Get the EXCLUSIVE details.

Kelly Clarkson, 35, has a close friendship with Blake Shelton, 41, and she would love to sing at his wedding to Gwen Stefani, 48, if the lovebirds ever decide to tie the knot. “Kelly and Blake talk all the time whether they are working together on The Voice or outside of it,” a source close to the couple and Kelly revealed to HollywoodLife. “They are great friends and Kelly just loves his relationship with Gwen. So much so that when they do decide on getting married, Kelly has mentioned on many occasions to them both that she would love to sing during their wedding. But she would want to do it early because she wants to party as well. And even though Blake and Gwen are not in any rush for an engagement or wedding, Kelly is and she has lots of plans she would like to help out in. So Blake has got himself an impromptu wedding planner on his hands when the time comes and he loves it.”

Kelly offering to sing at Blake and Gwen’s wedding is pretty fantastic. Who wouldn’t want a talented songbird like her to share that beautiful voice on their big day? Although Blake and Gwen haven’t confirmed whether or not they will get married in the future, their relationship has seemed to be going strong. Whether they’re having a romantic date night by themselves or spending time with Gwen’s kids, they seem to make the most of their time together and

Blake and Gwen recently made headlines when Gwen brought her kids to Blake’s home state of Oklahoma for spring break, proving they’re all closer than ever. We love seeing these two sharing their time together and we can’t wait to see where things go from here!