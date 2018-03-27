Justin Bieber Rocks A Harry Styles-Esque Ponytail After Hitting Up SoulCycle — But Who Did It Better?

Justin Bieber started his day with a visit to SoulCycle, but what really had us looking twice was his tiny ponytail hairdo. Wait, where have we seen that STYLE before…?

Justin Bieber, 24, is no stranger to the ponytail, but when he was photographed out and about on March 27 in Beverly Hills, something about this particular ‘do had us thinking of Harry Styles, 23. So who wore it best?! Check out the new pic of JB above and VOTE!

The “Sorry” singer loves a good ponytail. He even once asked a fan during one of his concerts to pull his hair back in the ‘do! (“I feel like it’s a side ponytail,” he joked after the impromptu styling session.) He’s also worn one at Coachella, while attending a concert in LA and more!

As we know, the former One Directioner was also quite fond of his ponytail, but he cut off his long hair and donated it to charity in May 2016. Who can forget that Instagram pic of him holding his severed braid?! Anyway, it was for a good deed, since Harry donated it to the UK-based nonprofit Little Princess Trust, which makes wigs for children in need. He definitely owned the look back in the day, though!

Meanwhile, Justin recently ended things with his on-again, off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez, 25, and while it was first reported that the couple was on a break, new info indicates that they might not be reigniting things anytime soon — or ever. Looks like he’s keeping busy either way!

But back to the subject at hand: who rocks a ponytail better? Justin, or Harry? Vote above!