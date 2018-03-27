G-Eazy Drops Trailer For ‘Rapture’ Docuseries On Netflix: Will Halsey Be On It?

Netflix just unveiled the first look at ‘Rapture’s G-Eazy documentary, and we could NOT be more psyched. But where’s his girl, Halsey?



G-Eazy, 28, is part of a docu-series on Netflix that is unlike anything else we’ve seen. Rapture is set to premiere on March 30, and it documents the inner workings of modern day hip hop culture. The series will have eight episodes in total, and now we have our first look at G-Eazy’s hour-long documentary. In the clip we get to see G-Eazy in the studio, performing, and traveling as he describes how he believes his life is a blessing. “I’ve been doing this for over 10 years now,” G tells the camera. “Music is absolutely therapy for me.”

The one thing missing from G-Eazy’s trailer? His girlfriend, Halsey, 23. While the docuseries is clearly very focused on the music and career aspect of G-Eazy, he’s collaborated with Halsey in the past. In fact one of his biggest mainstream hits is their duet, “Him & I”. It’s also worth noting that it’s unclear when exactly G-Eazy’s episode was filmed, which could explain Halsey’s absence. The pair have reportedly been dating since mid-2017, so if it was filmed before things with Halsey got serious it would make sense that she’s not in any of the footage. We’ll just have to wait and see when Rapture premieres on Netflix on March 30!

Other artists who will be featured include Nas, T.I., Logic, 2 Chainz and Just Blaze. The series premiered during the 2018 SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas.