Beyonce’s Fans Think Sanaa Lathan Or Sara Foster Bit The Singer: See Actresses’ Epic Responses

The Beyhive has targeted Sanaa Lathan and Sara Foster as the actresses who may have bitten their idol, Beyonce, at an event last year. Now, both stars have taken to social media to defend themselves.

Tiffany Haddish may not have known the drama she was starting when she revealed in her March 26 GQ interview that a celebrity once tried to BITE Beyonce at an event they attended together in Dec. 2017. “Near the end of the party, Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyonce, “Did she really bite you?”” Tiffany revealed in the Q&A.”She was like ,”Yeah,” and I was like, “She gonna get her ass beat tonight.” She was like, “Tiffany, no, don’t do that. That b**** is on drugs. She’s not even drunk. The b**** is on drugs. She’s not like that all the time. Just chill.”” Immediately, Twitter began buzzing with speculation about who the mystery woman could be!

The Beyhive did some digging into the party’s guest list, and set their sights on actress, Sanaa Lathan. Bey’s loyal fans quickly began flooding Sana’s Instagram comments with bee emojis, and it didn’t take long for the actress to respond. “Y’all are funny,” she tweeted.”Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite.” Meanwhile, there must have been some buzz surrounding Sara Foster, because her publicist got an email asking if Sara had a comment about the situation. In a savage move, Sara posted a screen grab of the e-mail to Instagram and wrote, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce.” LOL!

Tiffany has not been shy about sharing details about her big night with Bey. In fact, even before this revealing GQ piece, she also shared that an unnamed actress also tried to hit on JAY-Z at the bash. “She touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyonce came walking up like, ‘Biiiiiiiiiitttchhhh,’ but she didn’t say that,” Tiffany explained in Feb. “But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them and said, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.'” It appears this mystery woman may just be the same person from bite-gate, too, because during the Feb. interview, Tiffany added, “Some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet.”

Y’all are funny. Under no circumstances did I bite Beyonce and if I did it would’ve been a love bite 💋 — Sanaa Lathan (@justsanaa) March 26, 2018

Now that Sanaa and Sara have denied being the biters, the question still remains. Everyone is dying to know, including Chrissy Teigen, who initially admitted she thought she had an idea about who it would be, but then backtracked. Will we ever find out!?