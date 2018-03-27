‘Roseanne’ Explains Dan’s Death In Premiere Episode — But It’s Not The Scene You Think It Is

Yes, Dan’s alive — but was he ever really dead? During the ‘Roseanne’ panel at the Paley Center in NY, the star and creator revealed the truth.



Roseanne Barr, 65, is setting the record straight once and for all about Dan Conner’s death in the series finale of Roseanne. The truth? He never really died! The bombshell is revealed in the revival’s premiere episode during a special scene with Roseanne and Dan, once again portrayed by John Goodman. However, it’s not the scene where Roseanne wakes Dan up and tells him she thought he was dead!

The real explanation happens when Roseanne and Dan are in the garage together looking for something. Dan finds a copy of the book she wrote, and he quickly reminds Roseanne that she killed the best character. The book looks completed as it’s in manuscript format, so it’s unclear if she ever pitched it to publishing houses or not. In fact, that would make an interesting arc in one of the revival episodes if she finally decided to become a published author! As any diehard Roseanne fan might remember, she always had the dream of writing a book. Dan even surprised her in one episode by putting together a little room where she could go escape the family and write when she wanted or needed to.

So, there you have it: Dan’s not dead and never really was! As for where their fourth child, Jerry, is these days… well, maybe that’ll be explored in depth later on. Make sure you tune in to Roseanne on Tuesday, March 27, when it premieres with back-to-back episodes starting at 8pm ET on ABC!