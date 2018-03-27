Christie Brinkley, Halle Berry & More: Which Beauty Is The Over 50 Swimsuit Queen?

Age is just a number and these stars continue to prove it to be true! Check out Christie Brinkley, Halle Berry, Elizabeth Hurley and more stars over 50 who can rock a two-piece like no other!

Is it summer yet? — Because these bikini babes over 50 have us dreaming of sandy beaches and clear blue waters. Christie Brinkley, 64, Halle Berry, 51, Elle Macpherson, 53, Elizabeth Hurley, 52, Salma Hayek, 51, Cindy Crawford, 52, and more stars have proved that age is certainly just a number, especially when it comes to their sizzling bikini bodies! From two-piece sultry suits, to one-piece cutouts and other styles, these celebs and many more have mastered swimwear at age 50+! Click through our attached gallery and let us know who your swimsuit queen pick is!

These swimwear veterans are living proof that you can truly do it all. Not to mention, from Brinkley’s toned physique, to Crawford’s envious arms, these Hollywood showstoppers are giving us major fitspo. Brinkley’s most recent photoshoot with Sports Illustrated in 2017 sent us straight to the gym when the mag debuted the legendary supermodel in four sexy swimsuits. Brinkley even posed nude with just a straw hat over her body.

The shoot, which took place in Turks & Caicos, featured a bikini-clad Brinkley posing in a tree and in the island’s stunning waters. She showed off her toned arms, abs and legs with her signature stunning smile shining in the sunlight.

So, how does Brinkley do it? — Her ageless look is a combination of a few things she says, including cardio and weight training. While running is her favorite way to sweat, she told The Cut in January 2018, she’s not supposed to do that any longer because of injuries. Therefore, her go-to is the Total Gym, a popular line of exercise machines.

The model also starts her day off with a hot cup of water with some lemons and sometimes a bit of cayenne, as well as a cup of coffee. And, while she focuses on eating a healthy diet, Brinkley doesn’t deprive herself. “The big thing that always gets me is mozzarella cheese,” she told the site. “Life is too short. If there’s juicy mozzarella cheese and there’s a piece of pizza under it … why not?” We couldn’t agree more!

As for her best advice concerning wellness? — “Keep moving… Once you’re over 50, don’t stop moving because you’ll rust. You have to grease the joints and keep moving. As long as I do that I feel great. If you start to hold still, they’ll start acting up.”

It’s safe to say that Brinkley, Berry, Crawford, Hurley and many more stars over 50 after aging backwards. If you’re not convinced, just take a look through our attached gallery! And, remember to let us know which bikini-clad star is your favorite!