Blac Chyna ‘Does Not Like’ Her Looks Being Compared To Kylie Jenner’s: ‘It’s An Insult’

Please, do NOT tell Blac Chyna that she looks like Kylie Jenner! Chyna’s so fed up with the comparison, we’ve learned EXCLUSIVELY!

You can’t fault fans for pointing out that Blac Chyna, 29, looked eerily like Kylie Jenner, 20, in a March 9 selfie. Chyna looked beautiful in the pic from her Instagram, a closeup shot showing off full lips, luscious lashes, doll eyes, and flowing, dark hair. Chyna’s not flattered by the comparison, though. Why would she be? Never forget that she and Kylie have majorly bad blood!

“Chyna does not like being compared to Kylie Jenner in any way, shape or form. She thinks it’s an insult,” a source close to Chnya told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “As far as Chyna is concerned, if anyone looks like anyone, then it’s Kylie who is trying to look like her — not the other way around.” Well, that’s up for debate. In real life, and in other photos, Kylie and Chyna don’t look alike at all. This side-by-side of their recent pics is just uncanny, though! Chyna’s even wearing a diamond band similar to one that Kylie loves wearing.

Seriously, though; please don’t tell Chyna she looks like Kylie! “To say Chyna dislikes Kylie would be an understatement,” the source told us. “Chyna played nice with Kylie while she was dating Rob, but now that that’s over she sees no reason to carry on the pretense.” Maybe they don’t have to get along, but they’re going to be in each others’ lives forever. After all, Kylie is Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian‘s auntie. Oh well!