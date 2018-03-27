Beyonce Surfaces For The 1st Time Since Biting Scandal At Big Sean’s B-Day Party — See New Pics

Beyonce was spotted at Big Sean’s birthday party on March 25, and there were NO bite marks on her face! See the pics here!

While the Beyhive is actively trying to solve their idol’s biting scandal, Beyonce, 36, is out here living her best life! The “Lemonade” singer and her husband Jay-Z, 48, made an appearance at Big Sean’s star studded 30th birthday party in Los Angeles on Sunday. In the pic posted by Sean, Queen Bey rocked a polka dot satin top paired with boyfriend jeans and red heels. She pulled the look together with a half-up, half-down hairstyle and rounded sunglasses. So chic, right? She’s clearly unbothered by the rumors, and we didn’t see any bite marks on her face.

However, that hasn’t stopped fans from compiling a list of potential suspects. After comedian Tiffany Haddish, 38, came forward claiming The Best Man actress Sanaa Lathan (who denied it) had done the deed, the topic has gone viral! In fact, there’s a hashtag, #WhoBitBeyonce. Even Chrissy Teigen proposed her own theory. “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face,” she tweeted. “I can only think of one person who would do this, but I cannot say. But she….is the worst,” she continued. What a cliff hanger! Interestingly, Jennifer Lawrence, Lena Dunham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Sara Foster have all been named as possible biters. Sara quickly slammed the rumors with, “Flattering that anyone thinks I could get this close to Beyonce.” Who could it be?!

It’s clear this Beyonce biting saga is not going away anytime soon. Unfortunately, Bey has not commented on the rumors, so it looks like we aren’t any closer to solving it. But, maybe Big Sean might know! Under his Beyonce pic, fans asked, “This after or b4 the biting.” How funny!