Aaron Rodgers Wraps His Arms Around Danica Patrick At Her 36th B-Day Party — Sweet Pics

Aaron Rodgers made sure girlfriend Danica Patrick knew how loved she was at her 36th birthday bash. We’ve got the sweet pics where he cuddled up with his arms around her.

Is this the cutest couple in all of professional sports or what? Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 34, and legendary auto racer Danica Patrick, celebrated her 36th birthday in the most adorable way. She logged another year around the sun on March 25 and was surrounded by close friends, loved ones and her pro football boney to celebrate. The party had a unicorn theme, featuring horn hats and a unicorn cake. But the best present of all was how Aaron was there lovingly by Danica’s side at the party.

In a series of Instagram pics from the intimate party, she captioned the four photos, “I love getting older!!!!!!!!!!! Super grateful for all the love around me in my life! People, work, opportunities, dreams…..full heart space! 🙌🏼 Don’t forget to dream big for the things you want in your life!” It’s good to know that part of the fullness in her heart is from Aaron’s adoration. In a group photo, he’s seen with his arm around her as she leans into him. It looks like he celebrated her birthday toast a little early as his glass is empty while hers is nearly full.

The other photos showed Danica adorably posing next to her tasty birthday cake with a big gold unicorn’s horn on top. She also had gold mylar balloons spelling out her new age of 36 and posed alongside of her closest gal pals, all wearing cute little ears and a unicorn’s horn on their heads. It’s great that she had all this joy around her as this is a bittersweet time in Danica’s life, as her pro racing career is coming to a close. She competed in her last NASCAR race in February’s Daytona 500 and sadly didn’t finish as another car caused her to wreck with just 19 laps to go. Aaron had been there to give her a kiss for good luck ahead of the race. Up next is May’s Indianapolis 5oo which will be her final professional race and Aaron will surely be there cheering on Danica.

Danica announced on Nov. 17, 2017 that she was retiring from her storied career as one of motorsports’ breakthrough female drivers. On the upside, she’ll have all of next season to cheer on Aaron in his 2018 NFL season leading the Packers! Hopefully she’ll be able to bring the team good luck the way his ex Olivia Munn did.