Zeke Upshaw Dead: NBA G-League Player, 26, Tragically Dies After Collapsing On Court

Another life, full of promise and potential, has been cut short. Zeke Upshaw, a member of the NBA’s G-League, has passed away after collapsing on the court during the closing seconds of a game.

The sports world is in mourning again. Zeke Upshaw, 26, passed away on March 26, days after he collapsed during a basketball game, according to TMZ. Zeke and his Grand Rapids Drive, affiliate with the Detroit Pistons, were playing the Long Island Nets, when he fell face-first to the floor. He was rushed to the hospital where he remained in critical condition until his mother had to deliver some heartbreaking news. “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 AM,” Jewel Upshaw said in a statement.

Zeke reportedly went into cardiac arrest during the 4th quarter of the March 24 game. Everything seemed okay, and Zeke was playing defense up until the final minute of the game. Suddenly, he dropped onto his stomach – untouched – in the left corner at the DeltaPlex Arena. The game stopped, as fans saw this player lying face-first and motionless on the court. Zeke was stretchered off the court and rushed to Spectrum Health Hospital, according to Bleacher Report. As many hoped he would be all right, sadly, that wouldn’t be the case. Sarah Jbara, the director of media relations for the Grand Rapids Drive, didn’t say at the time if Zeke was unconscious after being taken out of the arena.

WARNING: The footage isn’t graphic, but knowing what happened next, it will send chills down your spine.

Statement from Jewel Upshaw, Zeke's mother: “After continued efforts from the medical team at Spectrum Health, Zeke made his transition at 11:16 am. To family, friends, teammates, coaches, fans & confidants, thank you for your prayers and support during this most difficult time. pic.twitter.com/1AutFtIFwU — Grand Rapids Drive (@grdrive) March 26, 2018

Zeke was in his second season with the Drive, and he had played 28 minutes in the game. The Chicago native was a standout player, attending Illinois State before transferring to Hofstra, according to USA Today. He palyed for two seasons overseas before he was drafted by the Drive in 2016. He was averaging 8.5 points in 41 games. The Drive would finish the game with a win and a playoff berth.

Our thoughts are with Zeke’s family, friends, teammates and fans through this time of loss.