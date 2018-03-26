Is Jerry Springer ready to put his microphone down and stop hosting ‘The Jerry Springer Show?’ The TV icon has a surprising answer in this EXCLUSIVE clip from ‘The Raw Word!’

Jerry Springer, 74, has been the host of The Jerry Springer Show since 1991. Yes, he’s been hosting the show for 27 years straight, totaling 4,500 shows. He is truly a TV icon. Given that he’s hosted the show for nearly three decades, is Jerry thinking about taking a step back and laying down the microphone for good any time soon? Not so fast. “Look, I’m lucky, and at this point I don’t need to make a living anymore,” he said on The Raw Word. “So honestly, I can’t even think of another reason for doing it other than it’s fun. It really is.”

As long as the show remains fun for Jerry, he’s going to keep hosting! That’s the spirit! He also noted that the key to his success is that he’s so open and non-judgmental! “I’ve always been old enough that I’m never threatening to the young people that watch it,” he told The Raw Word hosts. “I’m like that older teacher you had or the uncle, and I’m not judgmental because I’m no better than anyone who’s ever been on the show.”

Jerry knows that his show has weathered its fair share of criticism over the years. “My show is what it is,” Jerry told The Daily Beast in a recent interview. “My show is stupid. The only defense I ever give to the show, when people are attacking it or whatever, is that they won’t admit their criticism is elitist.”

