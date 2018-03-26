WhoBitBeyonce? Twitter Has Amazing Theories After Hearing Tiffany Haddish’s Crazy Story

Tiffany Haddish recently revealed that an actress bit Beyonce’s face at a party she attended and fans took to Twitter to make some pretty interesting guesses on who it could have been. See the wild theories here!

Tiffany Haddish, 38, shocked Beyonce fans everywhere when she revealed in a recent GQ Magazine interview that an unidentified actress hit on Jay-Z and bit his wife Bey’s face at a party they both attended. It didn’t take long for the fans to go on Twitter and post their best wild guesses on who it was. Chrissy Teigen, 32, led the theory train with her own response to the story by first posting, “I cannot leave this planet without knowing who bit Beyonce in the face” and then, “I can only think of one person who would do this. but I cannot say. but she….is the worst.” Hmm… One user hilariously posted a photo of Bey’s daughter Blue Ivy with the caption, The whole “actress bit Beyoncè” is a coverup. There’s only one human on earth who would have the audacity to harm Beyoncè that Beyoncè would defend. #WhoBitBeyonce. Others followed suit and posted amusing memes, including one that read, “American Crime Story: Who bit Beyonce?”

In addition to the users who shared humor, other users had legit answers and named various actresses. #WhoBitBeyonce I have my bets on Jennifer Lawrence. She’s the worst and Hollywood knows it,” one user tweeted. Another guessed Girls actress Lena Dunham as the culprit. “ # WhoBitBeyonce? Abbey Lee Miller,” another tweet read. Gwyneth Paltrow, Nicki Minaj, and Sanaa Lathan were other guesses in numerous tweets.

Although we don’t know for sure who bit Beyonce, her fans definitely have us itching to know! Beyonce has yet to comment on the claims and we wonder if she’ll ever do so. Maybe she forgave the actress who got hungry? Or maybe she just doesn’t want to bring up drama? Only Beyonce knows and it’s possible that someday we’ll find out but as for now, we’ll have to stick to the amusing (and not so amusing) theories!

The whole “actress bit Beyoncè” is a coverup. There’s only one human on earth who would have the audacity to harm Beyoncè that Beyoncè would defend. #WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/tnRGGNll23 — Kevin Gnapoor (@FattusMattus) March 26, 2018

#WhoBitBeyonce I have my bets on Jennifer Lawrence. She’s the worst and Hollywood knows it — Lia (@_karbashian) March 26, 2018

We’re happy Beyonce didn’t seem to get seriously hurt during the wild face biting ordeal and we hope she doesn’t have to go through anything like that again!