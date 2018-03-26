Will Scott Disick Help Tyga Get A 1st Look At Baby Stormi Webster? The Truth

Tyga’s beyond desperate to meet Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi Webster, so much so he’s turning to Scott Disick! But is ‘The Lord’ willing to help? You may be surprised!

Tyga, 28, and Scott Disick, 34, may be friends, but that doesn’t mean Scott’s going to help the rapper meet his ex’s daughter! Ever since Kylie Jenner, 20, gave birth to Stormi Webster in February, Tyga has reportedly been anxious to get a look at her. Not only is Kylie and Tyga’s breakup timeline a bit fuzzy, but, at least to some fans, Stormi looks JUST like Tyga did as a baby. Because of that, Tyga apparently is not quite convinced Stormi is Travis Scott‘s, 25, daughter and not his own! Click here to see pics of Kylie Jenner and Tyga.

In an effort to get a closer look at Kylie and Travis’ little girl, Tyga reportedly enlisted help from Scott. But although the two go way back, “The Lord” isn’t willing to tarnish his own rocky relationship with the Kardashians for a stunt like this. “Scott would love to help Tyga get a face-to-face with Stormi if it’ll help Tyga’s conscience, but Scott is already dealing with his own battle within the Kardashian-Jenner family and isn’t looking to intrude on Kylie or Travis’ bonding time with their little girl,” a Calabasas insider shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “As much as Scott wants to help his pal Tyga, now just isn’t the time, and Scott feels it would do more harm than good in his quest to have his relationship with Sofia respected by the family.”

Fair enough, right? As HollywoodLife.com previously reported though, Tyga has been super desperate to see Stormi face-to-face, so we’re not sure he’ll give up so easily. “Tyga has been dying to see Kylie’s baby to decide in person if the baby could look like him at all,” another insider shared with us EXCLUSIVELY. “It really bothers Tyga that Kylie had a baby with someone else. Scott is the last friendly face who still takes Tyga’s calls in the Kardashian family, so Tyga is pleading for his help.”

Possibly trolling Kylie and Travis, Tyga posted a baby pic of himself on March 23, soon after Kylie shared an adorable new photo of Stormi. The craziest part? Baby Tyga and Stormi truly DO look very much alike! “Stormi looks like him😂😂😂 face it,” one commenter wrote. Another gushed, “Stormi all in his face 😂😂 get yo babyyyy.”