Tiffany Haddish Reveals Actress Who Hit On JAY-Z Also BIT Beyonce: ‘The B**** Is On Drugs’

Oh boy. Tiffany Haddish is serving all the tea about her night with Beyonce. The ‘Girls Trip’ says that the actress that flirted with JAY Z decided to take a chomp out of Beyonce’s face!

Seems that there’s more to Tiffany Haddish’s night with Beyonce, 36, than we thought. Tiffany, 38, revealed the Bey-biting bombshell while speaking with GQ. Tiffany met Bey at a party in December 2017, the party where a nameless actress supposedly got too close to JAY-Z, 48. “There was this actress there,” Tiffany said, “that’s just, like, doing the mostest. … She bit Beyoncé in the face!” Wait, what? Really? While Tiffany declined to name who this actress was, she did share more details about Bey’s reaction.

“So Beyoncé stormed away, and went up to Jay-Z, and was like, ‘Jay! Come here! This bitch– ‘ and snatched him,” Tiffany added. “They went to the back of the room. I was like, ‘What just happened?’ And Beyonce’s friend walked up and was like, ‘Can you believe this bitch just bit Beyoncé?’ “ No, who would believe that? Tiffany and the actress continued to “cross paths” that night, including a tense moment when the actress supposedly told Tiffany to stop dancing. “And then Beyoncé and Jay-Z walked by me, and I tapped Beyoncé. ‘I’m going to beat somebody ass at your party. I just want to let you know that.’ ” Tiffany says Bey told her not to throw down and Tiffany respected her wishes (and got a selfie with Bey instead.)

“Near the end of the party,” Tiffany says, “Beyonce’s at the bar, so I said to Beyoncé, ‘Did she really bite you?’ She was like, ‘Yeah.’ I was like, ‘She gonna get her ass beat tonight.’ She was like, ‘Tiffany, no. Don’t do that. That bitch is on drugs. She not even drunk. The bitch is on drugs. She not like that all the time. Just chill.’ “

Take that in for a moment. There was someone, who even at their most (allegedly) drugged moment, who though it was a good idea to bite Beyonce’s face? Does this girl not know of the Beyhive? Or all those conspiracy theories about Bey and JAY being part of the illuminati? This woman was just inviting trouble. Bey’s representative told GQ that they “absolutely cannot comment on any of this, as I have no knowledge.”

For those who need a refresher: Tiffany was “talking to JAY-Z” for a little bit after one of his concerts in Inglewood in December. “And there was another actress that was there who was also talking to Jay-Z. And she touched Jay-Z’s chest, and Beyoncé came walking up like, ‘Biiiitch!’ ” she said, per The Cut. “She didn’t say that. But her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on her was like, ‘Get your hands off my man’s chest.’ So then, she started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened, but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet. But it’s gonna be in these streets.”