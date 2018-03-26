‘The Voice’ Live Blog: Part 3 Of The Battle Rounds Rage On

Part 3 of The Battles continue on ‘The Voice’ and the competition is getting steep! Follow along with our live blog for timely updates!

Team Blake: Pryor Baird Vs. Kaleb Lee — The two male contestants performed “Don’t Do Me like That by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Both singers pulled out all the stops to kick off The Battle rounds with their guitars. While Kelly said both performances were nearly equal with both Pryor and Kaleb bringing their A-Games, the other coaches went with Pryor, including Blake. WINNER: Pryor — STEAL: Kelly/Kaleb Lee

Team Adam: Genesis Diaz Vs. Miya Base — The women performed Kelly Clarkson’s “Because of You”; A song Adam new was going to be a major challenge for them because of the steep vibratos they had to hit. Not to mention, they’re singing one of the judge’s most famous tracks. Although it seemed like Genesis had the battle in the bag, with the other coaches even praising her, Adam went against the popular decision. WINNER: Miya Base

Team Kelly: Molly Stevens Vs. Justin Kilgore — The country-esque singers performed Cam’s “Burning House,” an emotional, slow track that both singers performed beautifully as a duo. This battle by far was the closest call of the night. However, Kelly decided to go with her gut after visibly stressing out over the decision. WINNER: Molly Stevens

Check out the teams:

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Angel Bonilla, Stephanie Skipper, Maya Base, Gary Edwards, Genesis Diaz, Jackie Verna, Jackie Foster, Jordyn Simone

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Brett Hunter, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Jordan Kirkdorffer, Dallas Caroline, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Hannah Goebel, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Jaclyn Lovey, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Livia Faith, Sharane Caliste