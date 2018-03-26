‘Teyana & Iman’ Series Premiere: A Sexually Frustrated Teyana Confronts Iman For Attention

On the series premiere of ‘Teyana & Iman,’ viewers got an intimate look at their life behind closed doors raising their daughter, Junie.

Teyana Taylor, 27, and Iman Shumpert, 27, aren’t your average Hollywood couple — they’re better. After months of anticipation, their VH1 series is here, and boy is it eventful! Right off the bat, viewers are thrown into their fast paced life, and there’s never a dull moment. Episode one of Teyana & Iman kicks off with the couple’s move to Los Angeles from Atlanta, where Teyana is filming her Fade2Fitness program (inspired by Kanye West’s “Fade” music video) and recording her new album. So, this of course means her Sacramento Kings player hubby is on daddy duty with their two-year-old daughter, Junie. “Iman is the most amazing dad ever. Their bond is already so tight. It’s crazy the way he loves her,” Teyana tells us during a confessional. How sweet!

However, Iman quickly finds out that balancing a toddler and a sleep schedule is NOT easy. Iman falls asleep when he’s supposed to be watching Junie, which allows her to escape and begin wandering around their new home! Luckily for Iman, his dad was around and able to keep an extra eye on her. Phew! Before Junie’s epic escape, she joined her parents on a grocery shopping trip. While that doesn’t sound super luxurious, with Teyana and Iman’s hectic schedules it is boring every day tasks like these that allow them a chance to spend quality together. At the store, Teyana sneaks Junie a marshmallow, but when Iman notices he quickly takes it away because according to him, she’s had her sugar limit for the day! “I love that he finds the balance between being the cool dad, but he also puts his foot down,” Teyana said.

But, like most couples, time apart can be frustrating. On Teyana and Iman’s ride home from a studio session with Sean Garrett, they get into an argument because Iman can’t seem to get off his phone. This seriously upsets Teyana because her crazy schedule has left her sexually frustrated, and all she wanted to do was cuddle with her man. Teyana gets short with Iman when he tries to show her a video on his phone, which immediately lets him know that something is up. Uh oh!

Once the couple gets home, Teyana confronts Iman about his “attitude” and tells him that she feels he hasn’t been as affectionate with her as she needs him to be. While most men would have let this snowball into an argument, Iman proves he’s a damn good man by quickly apologizing. As Iman brings his wife into the other room where they can, um, make up without any cameras watching, she yells, “This man is a sex symbol!” And that’s a wrap on both the episode and their fight.