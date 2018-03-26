‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Relationships Are Tested As Due Dates Near

Not only did Ashley and Bar deal with the aftermath of their dramatic baby shower, but Kayla reunited with Stephan and tension rose between Brianna and Danae.

What a week for the girls on Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant. First, Ashley and Bar were forced to deal with the aftermath of their baby shower. While Bar was seen screaming at Ashley last week, he quickly sided with her this week, when she told him that his mom kept calling her a “bitch”. Bar thought it’d be best for Ashley and his mom to stay away from each other from now on, but Ashley wanted him to do more than just separate them — she wanted him to deal with his mom. And he tried doing that, but Bar’s mom felt Ashley was in the wrong. In fact, Bar’s mom told him that he needs to get in control because she desperately wants to see her “grandbaby” once he or she is born. We’re not sure how this is going to play out, but it was nice to see Ashley and Bar finally getting along this week.

Later, Kayla decided to hangout with Stephan despite the fact that he recently cheated on her and she told him she never wanted to speak to him ever again. She said that even if they don’t reunite romantically, it’d be nice for the baby (Isaiah) to see his parents getting along. But even though her intentions seemed to be genuine, Kayla’s mom started worrying that Kayla would soon reunite with her cheating ex. Kayla, however, insisted that that’s not the case, as they used to hang out 24/7 and now, they only see each other 2-3 times per week.

Meanwhile, tensions rose between Brianna and Danae when her mom started asking them how they’re going to afford raising a baby if they’re planning on taking so much time off from work after he is born. Brianna looked puzzled, and Danae said they’d figure it out. He also told Brianna’s mom that despite her worries, and past experience with raising a baby and being tight on money, they’ll succeed because everyone goes about things differently. Later when Brianna and Danae were taking a walk around the neighborhood, she expressed her own concerns about him moving into her mom’s apartment. He freaked out over what she had to say, warning her that he was about to “spaz out”. But once she started to cry, he apologized and held her hand for the rest of their walk.

In other Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant news, Lexi struggled to find a homecoming dress after the store she went to refused to dress her in a skintight dress due to her growing belly. Kyler also invited her to the dance and they seem to be “dating” again, despite him saying just last week that he only wanted to be friends. And Jade fought with her boyfriend over the fact that all he does is play video games. She was super annoyed with the fact that she had to go to all of her doctor’s appointments alone and he never pays attention to her while he’s home. So after a massive blowout fight, she grabbed a few things and left their apartment. He was then seen packing up his video game system, but we’re not sure if he’s giving up the games or heading out to find his own place. Only time will tell!