Stray Kids Release Debut Music Video For ‘District 9’ & It’s Everything K-Pop Fans Wanted

South Korean boy band Stray Kids has officially made their debut, and fans are shook! WATCH the epic new music video for their track ‘District 9’ here.

Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Woojin, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.) has entered with a bang! JYP Entertainment’s new boy group dropped their debut mini album titled I am NOT — EP today, March 26, and an action-filled music video to go with it. Watch the visual for “District 9” above!

The new music video has the nine members showing off their amazing dance moves as they break out of some sort of institution in a dystopian setting. The song itself is super catchy, with pop and EDM elements as well as a guitar-heavy rock vibe during the chorus. So good!

Fans are obsessed with the slick visual. “Please dont freak out if you see a flying wig its mine,” one fan commented on YouTube. “Omg,I just stepped in here unexpectedly,this group is amazing. The rapping especially leaves me breathless,” another wrote.

I am NOT follows the band’s pre-debut mixtape (yes, there is such a thing), which came out in January.

Check out the tracklist for Stray Kids’ new EP:

1. “Not!”

2. “District 9”

3. “Mirror”

4. “Awaken”

5. “Rock”

6. “Grow up”

7. “3rd Eye”