Stormy Daniels Suing Donald Trump’s Lawyer Michael Cohen For Defamation — Should POTUS Be Worried?

After her ’60 Minutes’ interview about her alleged affair with Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels went after the president’s lawyer, suing him for calling her a liar!

In another edition of the never-ending saga that will be remembered as “The Porn Star versus the President,” Stormy Daniels, 39, amended her lawsuit against President Donald Trump, 71, on March 26, according to the TMZ. The former adult film star alleged in court that Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen, defamed her by insinuating that she lied about the alleged affair between her and Trump in 2006. The changes, which now name Michael as a defendant in her pre-existing lawsuit, stem over a statement Cohen made about Stormy: “Just because something isn’t true doesn’t’ mean that it can’t cause you harm or damage.”

“It was reasonably understood Mr. Cohen meant to convey that Ms. Clifford is a liar,” Michael Avenatti, lawyer for Stormy (real name Stephanie Clifford), reportedly says in the lawsuit, accusing Michael Cohen tried to paint Stormy as “someone who should not be trusted, and that her claims about her relationship with Mr. Trump is ‘something [that] isn’t true.’ ” Stormy’s lawyer claims that Michael’s statement subjected her to “physical threats of violence to her person and life, as well as hatred, contempt, ridicule and shame.”

Stormy was already suing Donald Trump and Essential Consultants, the limited liability company Cohen set up to use as a vehicle for a $130,000 payment to Stormy, according to the Washington Post. Stormy’s initial complaint claimed that confidentiality agreement she signed over the alleged affair was illegal because Trump didn’t sign it. This new complaint says, according to the Washington Post, that the money Michael paid out of his own pocket violated federal campaign finance laws, as the $130k exceeded the limits on campaign donations and “in-kind contributions.”

Not long after the magazine story was killed, Stormy Daniels says she was threatened by a man who approached her in Las Vegas. “A guy walked up on me and said to me, ‘leave Trump alone. Forget the story.’” pic.twitter.com/JMskKQiYCi — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Attorney Michael Avenatti disputes the notion that Michael Cohen was working in a purely personal capacity when he arranged the hush money for Stormy Daniels. pic.twitter.com/91T0ofMnjt — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) March 25, 2018

Stormy’s legal move comes one day after her 60 Minutes interview aired, in which she detailed her alleged affair with the former Celebrity Apprentice star. In addition to saying how she spanked his butt with a Forbes magazine (one that featured a family portrait on the cover) she also claimed Donald dangled a spot on Celebrity Apprentice in front of her. Stormy also claimed that in 2011, after she sold her story to a magazine, someone came up and threatened her to “forget” all about Trump. Oh, after this, nobody is going to forget anything about Stormy and Donald.