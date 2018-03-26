Star Jones Wears Beautiful, Tight Satin Wedding Dress At Wedding — See Pic

Congrats, Star Jones! The former ‘The View’ co-host looked stunning as she wed Ricardo Lugo on a cruise ship on March 25. See her dress and bridal beauty below!

Star Jones, a lawyer, author, and former co-host on The View, married lawyer Ricardo Lugo on Sunday! This wasn’t a regular wedding, it was a cool wedding — it took place on a Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship! The Anthem of the Seas was re-named the Anthem To Love! Star celebrated her 56th birthday on Saturday on the ship with close family and friends, and on Sunday, March 25, she got hitched! Beyonce‘s mom Tina Knowles posted a photo on Instagram on March 26, writing: “Congratulations Star and Ricardo Lugo !! The wedding was one of the most beautiful weddings i’ve attended! There was not a dry eye in the joint. Much love from here until eternity Star And Ricardo.” So sweet!

Star’s gown was a pure white satin creation from NYC bridal salon Kleinfeld. It was a mermaid style with a halter neckline that really showed off her gorgeous curves! She wore her hair back, and bedazzled the look with a thick, jeweled headband. She carried a bouquet of white lilies. Holly Robinson Peete was another guest in attendance. In fact, all of the attendees wore white — it was a super classy affair! See Star’s gown below:

Congratulations, Star and Ricardo!