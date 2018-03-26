Seo Minwoo Dead: K-Pop Star Tragically Dies At 33 From Cardiac Arrest

This is so heartbreaking. Seo Minwoo, the leader of K-pop boy band 100%, passed away from cardiac arrest on March 25 at just 33 years old. Here’s what we know.

Seo Minwoo, a Korean singer who fronted the band 100%, passed away on the evening of Sunday, March 25, according to his label TOP Media. “His family, the 100% members, and the TOP Media artists and staff members are all grief-stricken and in mourning from the unexpected, sad news,” a statement reads.

The post explains that the singer was found to have passed away from “cardiac arrest [at] his home in Gangnam, Seoul,” despite paramedics being dispatched to the scene. A funeral will be held for the singer, according to the statement.

Seo Minwoo was the leader and vocalist of 100%, a five-member boy band who has found success with songs like “Bad Boy,” “Want U Back,” “Better Days,” and “Sketch U.” The band has also posted a statement on its official Facebook page, which you can see below. “Minwoo has guided the members well as the team’s eldest, and he was a friend who sincerely loved his members and fans,” the message reads.

100% was expected to perform in Japan on April 21 and 30, but it’s unclear as to whether the concerts will still be held.

Our hearts go out to Minwoo’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time.