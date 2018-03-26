Monsta X Drops New Video For ‘Jealousy’ & Hot New EP ‘The Connect’ & Fans Can’t Get Enough

Happy Monday indeed! Monsta X just dropped the hot video for ‘Jealousy’ as well as a brand new EP and we are totally freaking out!



There is a massive K-pop takeover happening in the music industry, especially when it comes to boy bands. Today’s hot K-pop boyband? Monsta X, who just released the trippy music video for their song, “Jealousy”, which is jam-packed with some amazing dance moves. The video starts out with the seven guys — Wonho, I.M,Kihyun, Hyungkwon, Minhyuk, Jooheon, and Shownu — seemingly in different places, but then coming together for a number of different epic dance breaks. Love it!

The first glimpse we get of the guys together shows them slowly stepping into choreography while wearing black suits with chain accents in a warehouse setting. However, the first full footage of the guys actually dancing is when they are dressed in jeans and white tops in a black-and-white setting. To be fair, all of the backgrounds in the video are pretty cool! One scene appears to take place in an art gallery with a massive mural as the backdrop. Another scene takes place in a room with a mirrored ceiling, which looks like an Instagram dream come true! See how the fans are freaking out over the new video:

The jealousy choreo is EVERYTHING

Monsta X just did tHAT#JEALOUSY pic.twitter.com/5wukAmZQyn — tína 🍉 #JEALOUSY (@wonho__) March 26, 2018

MONSTA X LOOK SO GOOD WHAT KIND OF REALITY IS THIS THEY ARE ALL SO HANDSOME #JEALOUSY pic.twitter.com/A9Wxf2dCCI — yogurt。 (@hyungwonope) March 26, 2018

Make sure you check out Monsta X’s music video for “Jealous” above and then head on over to wherever you get your music from (iTunes, Amazon, etc.) to listen to the full EP, The Connect. Happy K-popping!