Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Insanely Expensive Living Room On Snapchat — But Is It Safe For Stormi?

Kylie Jenner took to Snapchat on Mar. 26 to show off her amazing living room and it has many incredible pieces of furniture. Check out if it’s babyproof for little Stormi here!

Kylie Jenner, 20, proved she’s living in luxury when she took to Snapchat on Mar. 26 to post pictures of her beautiful living room. Although the room was very impressive, it wasn’t really child friendly leading us to believe that little Stormi Webster may not be spending too much time in it until she’s older. With an unprotected fireplace and a sharp-edged glass coffee table full of gold leaves, Kylie would definitely have to stay close to Stormi if she ever wandered around in the room! In addition to the non babyproof pieces, Kylie has a large oval mirror hanging on the wall by itself and a signed Basquiat print from 1983 hanging above the fireplace. The mirror is being sold for $25, 000 while the print is being sold for a whopping $50,000 to $75,000, according to Daily Mail. The room is also decorated with soft white couches and a matching carpet and to top it all off, Kylie showed off a coffee table book from photographer Bettina Rheims, which is sold for $70, the outlet reported. SEE A PIC OF THE LIVING ROOM BELOW!

With Kylie’s extemely successful cosmetics business and her participation with her family in the reality television show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, it’s no surprise that she would be able to live in such a beautiful place. She’s seemed to be enjoying her new role as a mother and often shares pics of baby Stormi on her social media whenever she can. Whether she’s posing in selfies with the precious bundle of joy or simply taking snapshots of the babe resting in her crib, she’s loving every second!

Stormi’s growing up so fast and Kylie also previously took the time to show off her nursery shortly after she was born. It’s filled with light blue walls and lots of pink, as any girl’s room would be. Kylie’s new daughter is surely living the life and with a mama like Kylie, she’s sure to be loved and adored now and in the future!