Did Kylie Jenner Already Dye Her Hair After Stormi’s Birth? ‘I Was Meant To Be Blonde’

Now that Kylie Jenner is no longer pregnant, did she just switch up her hair to a platinum color? We’ve got the pic and what she has to say about being blonde.

Do blondes have more fun? Kylie Jenner seems to think so. The new mom is a natural brunette but kills it with platinum hair. She hasn’t been able to dye it since last summer after she got pregnant with seven-week-old daughter Stormi Webster. Now that her baby has arrived, she’s hinting that she’s looking to go blonde again soon. The reality star posted an Instagram pic with flowing platinum locks on March 26, captioning it, “I think I was meant to be blonde.”

She’s seen wearing a white bathrobe in the photo which draped off her shoulders, showing off a freshly done ‘do full of blonde waves. It is a throwback pic, as her makeup artist Ariel wrote in the commented, “Yes you were. Loved this glam!” The style team member even reposted the photo to her own page for her 1.4 million IG followers to see and captioned Kylie her “Muse,” with the lip kit mogul’s face seen perfectly done up in glam yet natural tones.

Kylie’s fans were mixed about the idea of her returning to platinum locks, with one writing “I love you Kylie but I love the brunette,” and another begged her, “No!!!!!! No offense but all of you need to leave the bleach alone…love your natural” in response to Ky claim that she was meant to be blonde.

Others were okay with it, with one fan writing “It suits you baby,” and another saying “Blond looks good.” Kylie is likely in decision mode with the 2018 Met Gala coming up on May 7, so she has some time to think about whether or not go get a serious dye job before then. In 2017, Kylie attended with a short platinum bob to match her neutral Versace gown, while in 2016 she rocked dark locks that played off of her silver Balmain sequined number.

If she decides not to undergo the grueling hours of work to go from dark brunette to light blonde, she can always swipe from one of the many wigs in her collection to get the look without all the chemicals. Either way, Kylie’s gorgeous!