Kim Kardashian Shuts Off Instagram Comments After Being Trolled For Awful Photoshop Fail

Kim Kardashian is under fire for her latest apparent photoshop fail and it looks like she’s very aware of it! She disabled the comments on this photo that fans claim was drastically edited!

Kim Kardashian, 37, has some explaining to do, according to some fans who are slamming the social media star for her latest apparent photoshop fail. And, after she was trolled unmercifully in the comments section of the below photo, Kim decided she had enough! The makeup entrepreneur disabled the comments on ONLY that photo, letting her followers know that she is well aware of the influx of photoshop inquiries. Take a look at the original photo and Kim’s seemingly edited Instagram version of the same snap, and let us know what you think in the comments!

As you can see, the first photo — aka the original snap — shows Kim walking through a parking lot with a silver SUV-style vehicle to her right [your left], and a black jeep in the far back to her left [your right]. However, when Kim took to Instagram to post the same photo in honor of the March For Our Lives event on March 24 — which she, her husband Kanye West, 40, and daughter North West, 4, all attended in Washington D.C. — fans noticed the photo was drastically different. While Kim’s appearance didn’t seem to be edited, the complete right side of the photo was cinched, making the black jeep in the distance half its size. The pavement surrounding Kim in the photo also appears to be extremely curvy, as it does not appear that way in the original photo. Kim has yet to address the photoshop backlash, however, actions speak louder than words in this case.

The controversial photo is still live on Kim’s Instagram, nonetheless, the comments section is gone. She also posted a black and white photo of a smiling Kanye, with North on his shoulders, accompanied by a heartfelt caption. “What an amazing day yesterday to take my daughter to Washington DC to see our future leaders speak,” Kim, who has been vocal about gun control in the past, wrote. “Having my daughter march along-side her grandfather and parents was a day I hope she remembers forever. I know that the younger generation will vote to change these gun laws that so desperately need to be changed. Hearing these stories yesterday and meeting so many families affected by gun violence was heart breaking and I hope when it comes time to vote we all step up and vote to protect our children.”

Take a look at the drastic differences between the two photos, as seen below.