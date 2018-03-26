Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s Super Nervous To Breastfeed: ‘I Hear Crazy Things’

Khloe Kardashian can’t wait to meet her baby daughter, but she’s also understandably worried about motherhood — beginning with nursing! Check out her confession here.

Throughout her pregnancy, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been super open with her fans. And as her due date nears, the reality star is only getting even MORE candid! Sharing everything from what traits she hopes her and Tristan Thompson‘s, 27, daughter will inherit, to what she’s “nervous” about when it comes to being a mom, Khloe is only giving us more reasons to relate to her and love her! Click here to see pics of Khloe and Tristan’s lavish baby shower.

Taking to Instagram on March 26, Khloe posted another gorgeous maternity shot of herself rocking lingerie. With her bare baby bump on full display, Tristan appears in the photo as well, cradling her large belly from behind. But while the image itself is romantic and sweet, it was in the pic’s comments that Khloe dished on one of her big new-mom fears. “Enjoy the pregnancy boobs now..when you start breastfeeding starts it’s going to be major leakage and then your not going to want to see those boobs anymore,” one fan commented on the stunning photo. “…all of us went through it lol…breastfeeding is no joke but it is a beautiful thing and a great bonding experience with your baby.”

While Khloe doesn’t always respond to the thousands of comments she receives, she did reply to this particular follower — and she got REAL! “Oh my gosh lol I’m nervous about breastfeeding,” she admitted. “I hear crazy things but I’ll fight through it and love it.” This isn’t the first time though that Khloe has shared her desire to breastfeed her daughter. “I definitely want to breast-feed,” she tweeted in January. “So I hope I can. I have tiny boobies so maybe that works in my favor LOL either way I got to breast-feed that’s my goal at least.”

Khloe also posted on March 26 about what traits she hopes her bundle of joy will inherit from mom and dad. “I can’t wait to meet my baby girl!” she wrote on her website. “I often think about what she’ll look like and what her little personality will be like. She’ll be the perfect mix of me and Tristan—which is such a crazy thought, LOL.” She then went into more detail, revealing she hopes their daughter has her style, Tristan’s dance moves, and her own work ethic. When it comes to looks, she’s hoping she inherits Tristan’s “good looks.” The charm department will hopefully also be all Tristan. “We are both charming but TT is pretty cute!” she said.

In terms of IQ though, KoKo couldn’t quite make up her mind. “Both,” she revealed. “But I want maybe TT’s IQ and my street smarts.” Sounds like the perfect combo to us!