Justin Bieber’s Mom Tweets ‘It Ain’t Over’ & ‘Love Never Fails’ — Messages To Selena Gomez?

Does Justin Bieber’s mom want him to get back together with Selena Gomez?! Find out why fans are convinced she is.

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez shocked the world when they’re seemingly innocent “break” turned into a serious breakup. Interestingly, it looks we aren’t the only ones hoping for a reunion. JB’s mom Pattie Mallette took to Twitter to deliver a series of messages that we think may have been directed towards Selena. “It ain’t over til it’s good,” she said March 26. And like clockwork, fans responded to her tweet with “JELENA IS ALWAYS ALIVE,” and “I bet this hint was for Jelena, no doubt!” And, she didn’t stop there.

Pattie also tweeted, “Love never fails.” So, you can understand why fans are going crazy. However, the “What Do You Mean” singer has sort of moved on. Just last week, JB was spotted at a Craig David concert with Sports Illustrated swimsuit model Baskin Champion. And in addition to being photographed dancing together, Baskin was also caught leaving his house a few days later. This doesn’t look good for Selena, especially since Baskin was sporting an oversized white Fairfax hoodie that was probably Justin’s.

But, before we lose hope completely, Justin isn’t looking to settle down anytime soon. “He isn’t dating. He thinks and talks about Selena all the time. The chapter with her is definitely not finished,” JB’s friend told PEOPLE on March 22. Maybe Pattie’s tweets mean something after all. We certainly would love to see Jelena reunite, but most importantly we just want both of them to be happy. So, if that means a reunion or not, we support them either way. Plus, Selena isn’t walking around sulking either. The brunette beauty put her relationship drama to the side, and proudly attended a March For Our Lives event in LA this past weekend. Good for her, right?