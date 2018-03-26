Juno Awards Red Carpet Photos: Michael Buble & More Stun At Canada’s Biggest Night In Music

The 2018 JUNO Awards went down in Vancouver, BC on March 25, and the red carpet was filled with celebs dressed to the nines! Check out the pics.

The 2018 JUNO Awards had everything we could have hoped: incredible performances from bands such as Arcade Fire (who also took home Album of the Year), inspiring speeches from singers like Grimes and, of course, host Michael Buble in a suit. Yes, the red carpet was definitely a highlight, and you can click through the gallery attached, to see the best pics!

Michael Buble and his wife Luisana Lopilato walked the carpet together, making for one of the most attractive couples on the carpet! Luisana looked quite stunning in a sparkling black gown, and her baby bump was on full display.

Arcade Fire looked too cool for school as usual in colorful suits and even more eccentric footwear (Win likes a patterned boot, as we know) and they owned every moment. LIGHTS also looked amazing in a mesh black minidress, with her flame-red hair serving as her best accessory! Shawn Hook, Jessie Reyez, Ria Mae, Marteen and more singers also put their best-dressed foot forward.

Hosted by Michael Buble at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena, the 2018 Juno Awards also featured a reunion performance from The Barenaked Ladies, including original member Steven Page. The group was also inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the event. Also on the agenda was a special tribute to the late Gord Downie in the form of a moving performance by Sarah Harmer and Dallas Green of City and Colour with Barenaked Ladies keyboardist Kevin Hearn. The Tragically Hip singer died of brain cancer in October of 2017.