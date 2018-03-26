Happy Xiumin Day: EXO Member Turns 28 & K-Pop Fans Are Showing Their Love

Happy Birthday, Xiumin! The EXO cutie turned 28 today, March 26, and fans instantly got the topic trending. See the best tweets here!

Yep, it’s Xiumin of EXO‘s birthday, and you’d better believe #HappyXiuminDay was trending for hours on Twitter! The K-pop hottie turns 28 years old today, and fans have been expressing their love and appreciation for him.

“The brightness in our lives, the happiness in our eyes. Our greatest inspiration, thank you for everything! Happy birthday to our cherished Xiumin, EXO-Ls love and appreciate you,” one fan tweeted.

“Thank you for coming into my life and giving me so much joy. Making me smile and cry throughout this whole journey. Will always support and love you till the end,” another wrote. Most of the tweets are as sweet as this one!

Meanwhile, the singer took to the group’s fan board on his birthday to post a bunch of surprise riddles for fans to solve. “Soon, the flower-blooming spring will warmly come. Everyone! This year there will be some fellows who will come find you with the coming of spring. What am I talking about, you ask? I won’t say~ Please see for yourself!” he wrote. Hmm, what could it mean?

See a few more tweets in honor of Happy Xiumin Day:

never forget when exo won in a music show and sm uploaded this precious video of baby minseok dancing in a woodpecker onesie as a gift for exo-ls… ever since he was young it's so obvious that he was born to be on stage ♡ #HappyXiuminDay#HappyMinseokDay @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/QBgVVrQnHg — xeℓ ๑⊙♡⊙๑ (@kyungseng) March 25, 2018

my angel, happy birthday!! i'm so happy to spend this day by your side. you deserve all the good things and more. i don't think i can put into words how much i adore your existence. thank you for being born. i hope you have a day as lovely as you are. #HappyXiuminDay pic.twitter.com/YYZ4Oa2Bgc — #HAPPYXIUMINDAY ❤️ (@minseokpics) March 25, 2018

If you’re dying for more Xiumin, you’ll have a few chances to catch EXO live this year when they make their comeback in April! If you’re lucky enough to be in Thailand, Philippines, China or Indonesia, you can see them perform at major arenas in Bangkok, Manila, Hongkong and Jakarta.

Happy Xiumin Day, everyone. It’s not too late to tweet your appreciation, so get on it!