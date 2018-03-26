Halsey Grinds Up On G-Eazy At Nightclub Performance: See Sexy PDA & Her Sheer Lace Jumpsuit

Halsey and G-Eazy can’t keep their hands off each other! The flaming hot couple shared a kiss on stage during their Miami nightclub performance on March 24 and the photos are too sexy!

Halsey, 23, and G-Eazy, 28, are in love, and they don’t care who knows it! The two gave fans a sultry PDA show during their performance at E11EVEN nightclub in Miami on March 24, and the proof is in the pics. Halsey, in a plunging sheer jumpsuit, and G-Eazy, in a matching white outfit, shared a sweet kiss at the end of their set. In the midst of entertaining the crowd, the couple kept close, grinding on each other. Check out the sizzling snaps below!

The musical duo performed their chart-topping track, “Him & I” which is about falling in love together on a drunken night, according to the artists. They stood on stage where they were surrounded by cheering fans and dollar bills which were scattered throughout the floor. The performance was originally a solo gig for Halsey. However, fans got an epic surprise when G-Eazy showed up to join his leading lady on stage.

Earlier that day, the “Now or Never” singer attended the March For Our Lives event in Washington D.C., which also brought out other stars including, Demi Lovato, 25, Miley Cyrus, 25, and Ariana Grande, 24. Halsey had a jam-packed weekend, as she also surprised fans at Ultra Music Festival Miami over the weekend. She joined her good friends, The Chainsmokers, on the annual festival’s main stage, where they performed their mega popular hit, “Closer”.

Halsey and G-Eazy’s nightclub PDA session comes after the two hit the iHeart Radio Music Awards on March 11. They shared an adorable kiss on the red carpet before Halsey took home the awards for Best Top 100 song, Top Collaboration and Top Dance/Electronic song for her collaboration, “Closer,” with The Chainsmokers.