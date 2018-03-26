George W. Bush Busts Out Impressive Dance Moves At Nephew’s Wedding — Wild New Video

George W. Bush looked like he was having the time of his life while dancing at his nephew’s wedding. Check out his dancing skills here!

Bust a move! George W. Bush, 71, showed himself in a very different light as he danced the night away at his nephew, Pierce Bush‘s wedding in Colorado Springs over the weekend. The former president could be seen spinning Pierce’s bride, Sarahbeth Melton, around to the song, “You Spin Me Round,” in an amusing video filmed during the reception and he sure looked like he was having an amazing time! His bopping head moves and big smile surely lit up the room and it’s definitely a side of George we’re not used to seeing!

This isn’t the first time George has openly expressed his lightheartedness, though. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last year, he showed off his humorous side by making fun of the way he says made up words such as “strategery” and “misunderestimated” and even joked about his vice president Dick Cheney accidentally shooting a man in the face. Whether you liked George as a president or not, you can’t deny the man has a sense of humor!

As former president and a highly public figure, George has often been the subject of many public forms of entertainment, including a notorious part in rapper Kanye West‘s controversial music video for his song, “Famous.” The video features a George lookalike sleeping naked in a bed among a ton of other celebrity lookalikes and instead of taking offense to it, George joked about the wild video by saying he was in much better shape. Whether he’s dancing or making fun of himself, George seems to always know how to have a good laugh and we’re right there laughing with him!